Gulfam achieves career-best 12th ranking in Asia

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Gulfam Joseph has achieved his career-best ranking in Asia as he stood 12th, for the month of March, according to Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC).

Gulfam moved to 12th spot from 14th in 10-metre Air Pistol event. Rasheed Idrees moved to 49th place from 54th in the same event. In 10-metre Air Rifle for men, Zeeshan-ul-Farid moved to 66th position from 69th and Ghufran Adil jumped to 84th from 95th. Hassan Abbas jumped to 94th from 102nd in the same event.

In 10-metre Air Rifle for women, Minhal Sohail moved to 134th from 137th and Nadira Raees moved to 154th from 159th.

Usman Chand went down to 24th from 22nd in Skeet event. Farrukh Nadeem, Usman Sadiq, and Aamer Iqbal retained their 28th, 30th, and 43rd positions, respectively, in Trap event. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Khaleel Akhtar retained their 7th and 10th spots, respectively, in the 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol event.