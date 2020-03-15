Practical funding

This refers to the letter, ‘Ehsaas initiative’ (March 14) by Syed Hussein El-Edroos. The writer has appropriately suggested that the government should support students of academic disciplines relevant to the job market. Research studies and World Bank reports are available to enlist in-demand professions and skills in Pakistan and other countries. It would be a waste of resources to spend huge amounts of rupees on funding fields of studies facing saturation in the job market. Priority may be given to in-demand technical training. This way both deserving households and Pakistan’s economy would benefit.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad