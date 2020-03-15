Practical funding

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter, ‘Ehsaas initiative’ (March 14) by Syed Hussein El-Edroos. The writer has appropriately suggested that the government should support students of academic disciplines relevant to the job market. Research studies and World Bank reports are available to enlist in-demand professions and skills in Pakistan and other countries. It would be a waste of resources to spend huge amounts of rupees on funding fields of studies facing saturation in the job market. Priority may be given to in-demand technical training. This way both deserving households and Pakistan’s economy would benefit.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
