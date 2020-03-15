District administration orders closure of public places

Islamabad : The district administration of the federal capital on Saturday ordered closure of all the cinema halls, marriage and banquet halls, private hostels whether private or public and other places of public gatherings in Islamabad for a period of three weeks as a precautionary measure to stop spread of coronavirus.

According to a notification issued by the district magistrate Hamza Shafqaat, all the educational examinations being conducted and or be conducted have also been postponed along with closure of all the educational institutions and religious seminaries.

The notification also says that all the religious congregations and ceremonies shall also remain suspended and all the sports festivals would also cancelled. “There will also no official or private public gatherings including seminars, sports and cultural events during the next three weeks,” the notification said.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shafqaat who is also deputy commissioner Islamabad in a statement said they were also considering close down shopping malls and public parks.

He advised the public that there was no need use face-mask as a precautionary measure unless a person is suffering from flu. “We have already distributed 100,000 masks free of costs and arranging more but there is no need to use mask unless you are suffering from flu,” he said.

However, he hands and body should be kept clean adding one needed was to avoid Corona Virus. “Once its start there is no medicine for it and you need to enhance your immunity and avoid public gathering,” he said.