Proclaimed offender held after 9 years

Rawalpindi : In a crackdown on proclaimed offenders, Mandra Police arrested a proclaimed criminal Saeed Iqbal on Saturday.

The proclaimed offender, Saeed Iqbal was on most wanted A- Category list of proclaimed offenders.

He was accused of four persons murder including a women along with his aides owing to a domestic dispute nine years back.

Saeed Iqbal had not been arrested since last nine years.

In the past, police teams had made multiple raids to arrest the main accused Saeed Iqbal but he was not arrested earlier.

Irrespective of Saeed Iqbal, other aides of the murderer were arrested earlier and were challaned by police.

To arrest Saeed Iqbal, SP Ziadudin Ahmed has tasked a special police team and he was arrested in a police crackdown by Mandra Police station here on Saturday.

In another incident, Morga Police recovered 240 liter of liquor and also arrested a culprit.

ASP Civil Lines, Benish Fatima heading SHO Morga Police station team on tip of news raided at a house here on Saturday and recover 12 Gallon (240 liter) liquor and also arrested a culprit in the limits of Morga Police station.

Gang: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad police has nabbed two members of an inter-provincial gang of car lifters and recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed assigned task to SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer to accelerate efforts against car-lifters.

Following his directions, SP Investigation constituted special team under supervision of In-charge ACLC Sub- Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sub-Inspectors Noor-Ullah and Habiib Ullah along with other officials. This team achieved success and apprehended two members of an inter-provincial gang.

The gangsters have been identified as Fazal Subhan S/o Muhammad Ilyas resident of Mardan and Khalid Khan Dabang s/o Musfar Khan resident of District Peshawar.. Police team recovered five cars worth millions of rupees from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they have confessed to take away nine more vehicles from various areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later selling them Mardan and Peshawar. Efforts are underway for their recovery.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed have appreciated the performance of ACLC Police Team. DIG has further directed the officials to intensify efforts to curb car/motorbike lifting incidents.

Drugs recovered: In a crackdown, inter provincial gang of smugglers was busted and R.A Bazar Police recovered a big cache of Charas and opium from two detained smugglers.

On instructions of ASP Cant, RA Bazar police foiled a bid of smuggling and arrest two members of inter-provincial smuggling gang and recovered 46.8kg of Charas and 25.2kg of opium from their custody.

Both the detainee smugglers want to supply this big cache of drugs in different cities.

SP Pothohar stated that during preliminary investigation, both the detainee smugglers have informed about network of drug pushers and drug dealers in different cities across the Punjab.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis lauded efforts of SP Pothohar and RA Bazar police for making big action against inter provincial smuggling gang. CPO Rawalpindi also stated that police will keep continue its efforts to purge the society from the nuisance of drugs.