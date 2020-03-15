Sindh Forensic DNA lab holds training session for crime scene unit

The Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL) organised a training session for the Sindh police’s crime scene unit at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

The session was attended by more than 25 crime scene investigators (CSI) where the instructors were Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, Dr Nouman Rasool and Afzaal Hussain Shah.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on Thursday, ICCBS Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary said the training was very important to collect proper evidence that would help in the dispensation of justice.

He said Forensic Science was a great way to solve criminal cases. This field of Applied Science had been gaining much attention recently, mostly in criminal cases and civil matters. Integrity and proper training for the CSIs would be beneficial for the judicial system, the director said.

He appreciated the participants for their keen interest in the session.

SFDL project director Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan briefly explained the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility for the forensic DNA analysis that was developed according to international standards with qualified and trained staff and highly advanced technology.

Khan said the SFDL was the third forensic DNA testing laboratory in Pakistan and first in Sindh to assist provincial law enforcement agencies in crime scene investigation and performing forensic DNA and serology analysis on a wide spectrum in criminal cases and civil matters.

The project director said the SFDL was set up at Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genome Research and it worked as a part of the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi. He said the training session was arranged to improve theoretical knowledge and practical handling for the collection and handling of biological evidence.

Shah conducted a detailed interactive discussion on the crime scene investigation in various possible crime scene scenarios. Dr Rasool answered queries of the participants during the session.

Moreover, a mock crime scene was also arranged to practically explain the different types of skills used in crime scene investigation. All the participants were awarded certificates at the end of the ceremony.