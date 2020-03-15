Housing society victims protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The affectees of a housing society blocked Ferozepur Road in protest on Saturday. The protesters chanted slogans and demanded immediate relief. The traffic situation worsened after commuters stuck in the jam tried to enter the service lanes that caused a gridlock on Ferozepur Road. It also affected all adjoining roads.
