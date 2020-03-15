Elderly prisoner dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 75-year-old prisoner of Camp Jail died of medical complications in a hospital on Saturday. The deceased identified as Waqas hailed from Sheikhupura. The body was removed to morgue.
Biometric attendance: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has suspended biometric attendance in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The officers and officials were directed to mark their presence through service card.
