Sun Mar 15, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 15, 2020

Elderly prisoner dies

Peshawar

LAHORE: A 75-year-old prisoner of Camp Jail died of medical complications in a hospital on Saturday. The deceased identified as Waqas hailed from Sheikhupura. The body was removed to morgue.

Biometric attendance: The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has suspended biometric attendance in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The officers and officials were directed to mark their presence through service card.

