Sat Mar 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

PFF’s NC names committee for Balochistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation Friday named the normalization committee of Balochistan Football Association. The announcement was made subsequent to the first meeting of the Baluchistan Provincial Normalisation committee. Abdul Manan has been made the Chairman of the Baluchistan Normalisation Committee and Muhammad Akbar Raisani has been made the Secretary of the Committee.

