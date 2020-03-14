PFF’s NC names committee for Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Football Federation Friday named the normalization committee of Balochistan Football Association. The announcement was made subsequent to the first meeting of the Baluchistan Provincial Normalisation committee. Abdul Manan has been made the Chairman of the Baluchistan Normalisation Committee and Muhammad Akbar Raisani has been made the Secretary of the Committee.
