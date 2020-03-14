Shakir Ali Museum reopens

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Shakir Ali Museum reopened Friday after a complete renovation programme. Shakir Ali was an artist of great vision, imagination and integrity. He was the first Pakistani Principal of National College of Arts, Lahore. To pay tribute to the artist, an Ajoka Theatre presentation of Bulleh Shah and sitar playing by renowned musician Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan Ponchwalay commenced the year's planned events in the fields of visual art, literature, music, dance and theatre.
LAHORE :Shakir Ali Museum reopened Friday after a complete renovation programme. Shakir Ali was an artist of great vision, imagination and integrity. He was the first Pakistani Principal of National College of Arts, Lahore. To pay tribute to the artist, an Ajoka Theatre presentation of Bulleh Shah and sitar playing by renowned musician Ustad Ashraf Sharif Khan Ponchwalay commenced the year's planned events in the fields of visual art, literature, music, dance and theatre.