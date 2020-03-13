Two new polio cases reported from two KP districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday reported two more polio cases, rising the number of polio cases to 15 in the province in the year 2020. According to government officials, the latest two polio cases were reported from Bhittani tehsil of Lakki Marwat district and Shakai tehsil of South Waziristan tribal district. Both the cases were tested positive for poliomyelitis at the National Institute of Health (NIH) laboratory in Islamabad, where stool samples of the acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) were collected from 14-month old female child from Lakki Marwat and 13-month old boy in South Waziristan. Only a day earlier, KP had reported polio cases from Tank district. It is pertinent to mention here that the total number of polio cases have soared to 15 in the province and 29 in the country in 2020 so far.