Fri Mar 13, 2020
March 13, 2020

Govt to address South Punjab issues: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

National

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday that the PTI government would materialise the dream of Southern Punjab province.

Talking to the media, he said the PTI government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would accomplish the dream and address the grievances of people of the Southern Punjab. He said that PPP and the PML-N had used Southern Punjab card just for votes in the elections.

He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that the PTI government would table a bill in the National Assembly for creation of South Punjab province and hoped that other political parties would support the bill in the larger interest of the people.

