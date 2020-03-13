PTI not interested in releasing funds for merged districts, says QWP leader

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader Sikandar Sherpao said on Thursday that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was least bothered to release funds for the uplift of the merged districts.

Speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor here, he said the PTI government could not honour the pledges made with the residents of the merged districts, which was causing resentment among them.

On the occasion, ANP leader from Sarband Union Council Abid Bacha announced joining the QWP along with his family members and supporters. He reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and pledged to work for strengthening the party.

Sikandar Sherpao said the government had pledged to give Rs100 to the merged districts yearly for the next 10 years, besides committing three percent of the NFC award for the development of the merged districts, but he added that the rulers could not honour the promises.