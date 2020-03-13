More than 100 youth from KP complete skill development training

Islamabad : More than 100 youth from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province completed their training this week and became qualified marble processors and tile fixers eligible for good jobs thanks to a training program from United National Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), says a press release.

This week’s graduation ceremony was held in Islamabad yesterday for 142 youth from Khyber, North Waziristan and South Waziristan districts who have completed a three months training in marble processing and tile fixing under UNDP’s Skills Development training programme. Senator Nouman Wazir Khattak was the Chief Guest of ceremony. Representatives of USAID, UNDP, Hashoo Foundation and youth from the newly merged districts also attended the graduation ceremony.

The training is implemented by Hashoo Foundation in partnership with the UNDP under the USAID-funded FATA Economic Revitalisation Programme (FERP). It consists of theoretical classroom-style sessions, hands-on training, site visits as well as face-to-face conversations with industry professionals. The training helps youth get market-based employment opportunities in the tile and marble industry.

“Hashoo Foundation and UNDP together has created an enabling environment to transform raw capabilities of the youth in order to enable them to seek their livelihoods,” said Hashoo Foundation Country Director Ms. Ayesha Khan. “Through our comprehensive and customized training programs, we have trained a total of 350 youth in hospitality management, marble processing and tile fixing. These trainings are not only focused on imparting technical knowledge but also on personal grooming and enhancing interpersonal communications skills of the trainees.”

“UNDP has been working in the merged areas since 2015 and assisted more than 800,000 men and women so far,” said UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Mr. Ignacio Artaza. “We are confident that together with our partners, we will be able to revitalize the economy of the merged districts.”

“At this critical junction in Pakistan’s history, USAID remains steadfast in partnering with Pakistani Government in implementing its reform vision for the newly merged areas,” said USAID/Pakistan’s KP/FATA Office Director Randy Chester, Director. “However, the immediate challenge is to enable the youth to support themselves, contribute to their families, and continue the tradition of investing in their own communities. It is our hope that through this training youth will leave with a sense of purpose and responsibility that will enable them to build a better future for all of communities in Pakistan.”

“Technical skills are critical for individuals and for the industries,” said chief guest Senator Nouman Wazir Khattak. “In Pakistan we spend less resources on technical education and vocational training as compared to rest of the world. I am thankful to USAID, UNDP and Hashoo Foundation for their skill development initiative for the brave youth of the newly merged districts.”