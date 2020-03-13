Bosnia arrests six migrants suspected of raping teens

SARAJEVO: Bosnian police on Wednesday arrested six migrants accused of raping several teenagers at a reception centre where they were living in the country´s northwest. Bosnia has become a key transit country for thousands of migrants from Asia, Africa and the Middle East who traverse the Balkans every year in hopes of reaching Western Europe. Among them are hundreds of minors travelling alone who are particularly vulnerable to myriad dangers of the journey, rights groups warn. The suspects, six men in their late teens and early 20s from Afghanistan and Pakistan, were arrested in a migrant centre in the town of Bihac in an “operation targeting persons suspected of rape”, a police spokesman said. There are “several” victims who “are minors accommodated in the same centre,” spokesman Ale Siljdedic told AFP.