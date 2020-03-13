Rain, thunderstorm pound City

LAHORE : Moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm was witnessed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started late in the evening and continued till late night. Following the rain and thunderstorm, traffic slowed to a snail’s pace on several major roads in the City.

Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz said that he and his team were in the field draining out rainwater. He said he was monitoring the situation himself and no negligence from any officer would be tolerated.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting the upper and central parts of the country and was likely to persist in the upper parts till Friday.

They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) is expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was witnessed in Chakwal, 45mm, Faisalabad, 44, Attock, 40, Mangla, 37, Islamabad (A.P 34, Z.P 25, Golra 25, Bokra 22, Saidpur 21), Layyah, 34, Noorpurthal, 29, Jhelum, MB Din, 27, Sialkot (City 27, A.P 19), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 25, Shamsabad 22), Narowal, Jhang, 25, Okara, 23, Joharabad, Kot Addu, 22, Murree, 20, TT Singh, Bhakkar, Hafizabad, Sahiwal, 18, Khanewal, 16, Lahore (A.P 14, City 13), Kasur, 12, Gujrat, Gujranwala, 11, Multan and Zhob 8mm. Thursday's lowest temperature was reported in Kalat where the mercury dropped to -03°C while in Lahore it was 12.4°C and highest was 24°C.