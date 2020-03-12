Water shortage

According to some media reports, people living in the urban areas of Pakistan will face 6 million acre feet (MAF) water shortage in five years. Currently, 4MAF water is required in Pakistan’s cities for domestic and commercial use, which will increase to 10.5MAF by 2025. Also, the underground water quality and level is decreasing fast. Experts say the groundwater level in the country is plunging by one meter every year. Over 65b cusec meter water is pumped from the ground in the country.

In view of the above, there is a strong need for storing rainwater. According to experts, over 40 MAF rainwater can be saved from going down the drain annually. Also, the amount of water that is being pumped out is not being put back. This lack of ‘recharge’ is now fast depleting the water table and its quality. We need to understand that rainwater can be stored for irrigation.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar