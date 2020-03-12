Hiring details

Organizational effectiveness and efficiency always springs from intellect, intelligence, insight, understanding and fidelity, not from cosmetic measures just to capture the attention of the man/men at the highest spot. It is noticed that the retired rehired can go to any extent for cosmetic measures.

There is no dearth of excellent souls of enviable intellect and good manners in this country who can be hired instead of repeatedly rehiring the (re) tired lot. What prevents the ‘hiring and firing’ authority from hiring truthful, trustworthy and faithful people?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad