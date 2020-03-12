Ahsan, Ayaz discuss political matters with Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Expressing concerns on not returning of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to the country, the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded early return of Shahbaz Sharif to lead the opposition in the Parliament.

A delegation of the PML-N leaders including ex-speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal held a meeting with the PPP chairman and discussed the current political situation of the country.

Bilawal was assisted in the meeting by former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and Syed Naveed Qamar.

During the meeting, the political situation of the country and opposition’s strategy for ongoing session of the National Assembly came under the discussion.

Sources said Bilawal was of the opinion that the absence of the opposition leader in the National Assembly was creating negative impact on the opposition. He said Shahbaz Sharif should return to the country to lead the opposition in the National Assembly as in his absence the government is getting opportunity to criticise the opposition.

The PML-N assured the return of Shahbaz Sharif, but did not share date of return.

According to sources, the PML-N delegation expressed reservations over Bilawal’s recent statements on the PML-N and its leadership during his visit to Lahore.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said no one has raised questions on the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif as the PML-N’s stance was that the medical treatment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is a top priority of the party. “Shahbaz Sharif could stay with Nawaz Sharif till he satisfied with the health recovery of Nawaz Sharif. There is no pressure on Shahbaz Sharif for his return to the country and party holds the fort strongly in his absence,” he said.

To a question, Ahsan Iqbal said there is no proposal for bringing new opposition leader.

“Though his absence is felt, yet the party is playing actively its role to fulfil the gap in the absence of the opposition leader,” he said.

To a question about meetings of some MPAs of the PML-N with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Ahsan Iqbal said the provincial chapter of the party has taken notice of the matter. “These are those turncoats who had already visited Banigala and you could see the culture of the PTI politics,” he said.

He said if the PTI was so keen to take these MPAs then they must get their resignations to contest the elections and then they would know their worth.