OPF offices get MRP facility

Islamabad : In order to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis and their family members in line with the vision of the prime minister, a machine readable passport (MRP) facility has been established at the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Head Office here with the collaboration of the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P).

According to an official of the OPF, on the directions of Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, the special assistant to the Prime Minister on OP & HRD, the OPF is according top priority to improving its service delivery and providing enhanced facilities to overseas Pakistanis.

He said the OPF had already established NADRA-Swift Centre for Overseas Pakistanis at its Head Office in Islamabad, which was providing its one-window service to overseas Pakistanis and their family members visiting the OPF head office on a daily basis.

"This state-of-the-art ‘OPF-DGI&P MRP Facilitation Centre’ is another step towards adoption of a citizen-centric governance model by OPF where Overseas Pakistanis are exclusively facilitated. With the establishment of this facilitation centre in OPF head office building, all issues of overseas Pakistanis related to MRP processing will be resolved at one place," he said.

The official said the OPF was all set to provide facilities to overseas Pakistanis under one roof.

"An overseas Pakistani who visits OPF can now avail facilities under one roof like NADRA, Passport Office, Complaint Resolution, plot allotment, Foreign Exchange Remittance Card, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation membership card, death and disability compensation, provision of recommendation letter for admission of children on reserved quota seats for children of overseas Pakistanis, financial assistance through OPF Scholarship Scheme, payment of instalment of his plot, ambulance service, recovery of outstanding dues from his employer," he said.