Govt scheme Haj balloting today

Islamabad: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is all set to conduct balloting to pick about 90,000 intending pilgrims for performing the sacred religious obligation of Haj this year under government hajj scheme today (Thursday) Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri would conduct the balloting.

A total of 149,330 applications had already been received for performing Haj under government scheme.

The government Haj package (per person) is Rs463,445 for the north region and Rs486,270 for the south region without ‘Qurbani’ (sacrifice), and Rs486,270 and Rs478,520 for north and south regions respectively with ‘Qurbani’.

Total 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Haj this year including 107,526 under government scheme and 71,684 under private scheme.

1.5 percent (1,613) of government Haj scheme has been reserved to accommodate hardship cases, which include broken family, newly born infant and attendants/helpers.

The unsuccessful Haj applicants of 2017, 2018 and 2019 will be selected automatically.

Yet other quota of 1,000 has been reserved for overseas Pakistanis. The intending pilgrims have been asked to contact 051-9216980 & 051-9216982for guidance and information.