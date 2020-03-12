Dilbar fined for provoking gesture

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain has been fined for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s thrilling HBL PSL 2020 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Dilbar was fined five percent of his applicable match fee for violating Article 2.5, which reads: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) the incident happened in the 18th over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings when Dilbar, after dismissing Haider Ali, reacted in a manner that could have provoked a reaction from the departing batsman.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was their first offence, all 11 playing members have been fined 10 percent of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.

“If Zalmi are found guilty of another slow over-rate during the tournament, then it will be deemed as their second offence and each member of their playing squad will be fined 20 percent each of their match fees.”

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Michael Gough, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Nasir Husain, while sanctions were imposed by match referee Mohammad Anees. Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. They will now play Karachi Kings at the National Stadium on Thursday (today), while Peshawar Zalmi will go head to head with Multan Sultans at the National Stadium on Friday (tomorrow).