Crucial PSL matches in Karachi from today

KARACHI: The second phase of HBL PSL 2020 matches in Karachi begins today with the match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at National Stadium here on Thursday (today).

Multan Sultans take on Peshawar Zalmi at the same venue on Friday (tomorrow), and Karachi face Islamabad United on Saturday and Quetta Gladiators on Sunday. The qualifier will be played at the same venue on March 17.

The Karachi-Lahore match has gained significance because of last week’s thriller at the jam-packed Gaddafi Stadium in which Lahore Qalandars chased down out a 188-run target for the loss of two wickets to leave Karachi Kings shell-shocked.

Lahore are now third thanks to their three consecutive victories, while Karachi are fifth. However, Karachi have played one match less than Lahore with all their last three league fixtures scheduled in front of their home fans.

While this will be Qalandars’ first match at the National Stadium, Kings will be appearing in their third match at the venue. Kings had made an impressive start when they scored 201 for four, the event’s second-highest team score to date, and then restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 191 for seven. But they were at the wrong end of the stick against Quetta Gladiators when they lost by five wickets despite restricting the reigning champions to 55 for three after they had been set a 157-run target.

Lahore’s remarkable comeback has been driven by their Australian player Ben Dunk. The 33-year-old Queenslander has scored 257 runs, including a punishing 93 against Gladiators and a ruthless 99 not out against Kings. Dunk is now just nine runs behind the tournament’s leading run-getter Islamabad United’s Luke Ronchi (266 runs in eight matches).

The other positive news for Lahore has been the return to form of Fakhar Zaman and Chris Lynn, who stroked half-centuries against Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday. Fakhar now has 172 runs, while Lynn is six runs behind on 166.

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been Lahore’s leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets, but Samit Patel has also made significant contributions. The 35-year-old has taken nine wickets and scored 132 runs.

Karachi Kings have relied heavily on Alex Hales and Babar Azam. Hales has 239 runs and is sixth on the list of leading run-getters, while Babar is ninth with 225.

Karachi have been provided impetus in the middle of the innings by Chadwick Walton, who has scored his 115 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 162.

Karachi will be hoping Imad Wasim and Sharjeel Khan return to form. The two have scored 95 and 88 runs, respectively, so far. Mohammad Amir is Karachi’s leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets, followed by Chris Jordon (seven) and Imad and Umer Khan (four apiece).