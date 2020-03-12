PCG teams seize drugs, smuggled goods of over Rs368m

The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) seized a huge quantity of hashish, Iranian diesel, betel nuts and other contraband items at the Naka Khari Check Post on the RCD Highway, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the PCG said that acting on credible information from intelligence sources about a bid to smuggle narcotics, Iranian diesel, betel nuts and contraband items in an area along the RCD Highway, officials carried out action.

During checking of a Mazda truck loaded with apple crates, they seized 227 kilograms fine quality of hashish hidden in secret cavities of the vehicle and arrested two suspects.

At Winder (Balochistan), PCG mobile patrol teams seized around 25,000 liters of Iranian diesel from various illegal dumps in the Dam area. During checking, at Naka Khari PCG officials recovered 4,315 kilograms of betel nuts, 269 tyres, 665 packets of Indian gutka, 1,063 packets cigarettes, 59 bags of China salt, 808 packets of Naswar and 430 kilograms of cloth from vehicles.

At Karachi, PCG Marine Wing officials seized 3,100 liters of Iranian diesel from a launch at Karachi Harbour and a person was arrested for being involved in the smuggling of Iranian diesel.

Moreover, three smugglers were arrested, and hashish, Iranian diesel, a Mazda truck and a lunch were confiscated. The approximate value of seized items is estimated to be Rs368.67 million. Investigations and a legal process are underway.