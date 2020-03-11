Stray dog kills man

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PHOOLNAGAR: A man died of dog bite here on Tuesday. Reportedly, Muhammad Sarwar was on his way when a stray dog bit him. Later, he was rushed to a hospital where he died due to absence of relevant medicines. The people chanted slogans against the hospital’s administration and demanded action against the responsible persons.
