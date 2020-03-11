RDA issues notices to 4 illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued notices to the owners of four illegal housing schemes on Chakri and Girja road.

Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA under section Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules has issued notices and Challan B-34 to the owners of four illegal housing schemes on Chakri road and Girja road.

Director MP&TE RDA has decided to register the first information report (FIR) against above-mentioned four illegal housing schemes in Rawalpindi. RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make investment in any unauthorised housing scheme which status declared illegal by RDA. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses.

RDA spokesman said the Director General RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal housing schemes, development/construction of booking and site offices without any fear or favor and action should be taken according to the law.