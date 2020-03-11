close
Wed Mar 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 11, 2020

One dead, 13 injured in explosion at Barcelona chemical plant

World

 
March 11, 2020

BARCELONA: One person died and 13 others were injured in an explosion on Tuesday at a small chemical plant in Barcelona, local emergency services in Catalonia’s regional capital said. There was no health risk to the residents of La Verneda neighborhood where the plant was located, said a Barcelona city government spokeswoman. Officials were checking with the plant owners to determine what type of products exploded. Debris from the blast, including bolts, was visible on a nearby street, footage from local channel Beteve showed. The plant is run by a firm named Proquibasa, the spokeswoman added.

Latest News

More From World