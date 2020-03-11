One dead, 13 injured in explosion at Barcelona chemical plant

BARCELONA: One person died and 13 others were injured in an explosion on Tuesday at a small chemical plant in Barcelona, local emergency services in Catalonia’s regional capital said. There was no health risk to the residents of La Verneda neighborhood where the plant was located, said a Barcelona city government spokeswoman. Officials were checking with the plant owners to determine what type of products exploded. Debris from the blast, including bolts, was visible on a nearby street, footage from local channel Beteve showed. The plant is run by a firm named Proquibasa, the spokeswoman added.