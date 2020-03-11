Man shot dead near Saggian

LAHORE:A car-rider was killed and two others injured by unidentified motorcyclists near Saggian on Tuesday.

The victim Anwar along with his driver and an employee was on his way to a local court when some unidentified motorcyclists intercepted them near Saggian, Shahdara and opened indiscriminate fire on them and fled. As a result, all the three car-riders sustained fatal wounds. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and shifted the injured persons to hospital where Anwar died and condition of Waris and Imran was also said to be critical. The victim Anwar hailed from Nankana Sahab. Police shifted the body to morgue.

In another incident, a naib qasid of Anti-Terrorism Court was shot dead in the Lower Mall area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Haneef, 45. The victim Haneef was on his way to his office when some unidentified persons shots at him and fled the scene. The injured Haneef was rushed to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead in the Ravi Road police limits on Tuesday. A passerby spotted the body in a fruit market and informed police. Local police reached the scene and collected forensic evidences. Police said the victim was a drug-addict and died due to excessive use of drugs. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Cop hit to death: A police constable lost his life in a road accident in the Ravi Road area on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Ashiq, posted at Police Lines, was on his way back home when a speeding truck hit him resulting into his death. The truck driver fled the scene. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Girl kills self: A 24-year-old girl committed suicide by injecting herself with a poison in the Sadar area on Tuesday.

It was reported that the girl, a nurse by profession, had injected herself with a poison on being depressed over a domestic issue. As a result, her condition went critical. She was taken to hospital where she expired. Police shifted the body to morgue.

arrested: Lahore police arrested 737 kite-flyers and sellers in 711 cases during month of February. City Division arrested 213 violators, Cantt Division 227, Civil Lines Division 51, Sadar Division 78, Iqbal Town 65 and Modal Town Division arrested 103 violators. Police recovered 25,905 kites, 296 pellets, 489 merchandise, 191 strings from kite-makers and flyers.