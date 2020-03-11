Arrangements to counter coronavirus: WHO country chief praises Punjab govt

LAHORE: World Health Organization Country Chief Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala has shown satisfaction and praised the Punjab government over the arrangements made to counter coronavirus while visiting Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) here on Tuesday.

PSHD Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti briefed the WHO country chief about the arrangements made to counter coronavirus. Dr Palitha Gunarathna handed over protective kits to the special secretary, PSHD.

The WHO country chief showed satisfaction over the arrangements and praised the Punjab government. He declared the arrangements as “The Best.” He also visited Coronavirus Testing Laboratory and Monitoring Room.

He also said that Punjab had the best monitoring system to keep an eye on the current situation of coronavirus cases. It is a remarkable step by the Punjab government that it had timely established coronavirus testing laboratory.

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly but the arrangements by the Punjab government are perfect to counter any situation. Furthermore, he praised the planning by the Punjab chief minister, health minister and the PSHD secretary to counter coronavirus. The PSHD presented coronavirus SOPs and awareness booklets to the WHO country chief.