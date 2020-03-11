Pakistan extends Pak-Afghan border closure at Chaman for seven days

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended closure of Pak-Afghan border at Chaman for next seven days. According to a report notification in this regard has been issued by the Frontier Corps Balochistan. The decision has been taken to put in place additional necessary measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus on both sides of the border.
