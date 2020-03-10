Indian troops kill two youths in held Kashmir

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, killed two Kashmiri youths in Shopian district of occupied Kashmir on Monday.The youths were killed by Indian troops during a violent siege and search operation in Khawjapora Reban area of the district.Meanwhile, Indian forces blocked all entry and exit points of the area and conducted house to house search operation. The movement of the people was also restricted, as the operation continued till last reports came in.