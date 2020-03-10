Up to 28 Qaumi Razakars refuse to perform duty

PESHAWAR: At least 28 policemen who were to be deployed for security during the polio campaign in different parts of the provincial capital on Monday refused to perform duty after a row with seniors, it was learnt.

Around 28 policemen in uniforms were seen shouting and protesting in a video at the Phandu Police Station where they had gathered after a clash with a senior official.

The cops in the video were seen angry at seniors, asking the relevant deputy superintendent of the police to talk to them or else they would go home without performing duty.

The spokesman for the Peshawar Police said the cops were Qaumi Razakars who had been hired temporarily for special duties. He added the cops had been hired for the security of polio teams and Under-21 Games but they wanted to be provided weapons like regular cops that could not be done under the law. The official said later 28 of them returned home without performing the duty.