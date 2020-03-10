Citizen hurt in mobile snatching bid

RAWALPINDI: In a mobile snatching incident, near Chour Chowk in the limits of Westridg Police station, a citizen was injured in a mobile snatching crime.

As per preliminary information, two armed people were standing at bridge in front of Bohr Masjid, Chour Chowk who snatched mobile and cash from a citizen and also hit him with pistol on resistance.

In the meanwhile when the mobile snatchers were running by taking mobile from the citizen, a bystander tried to hold the mobile snatcher. As a result, the muggers opened fire at the citizen and left him with bullet injuries.

Receiving the information of hit and run, SP Pothohar Syed Ali and SHO Westridg Police Station reached at the crime scene immediately.

The bystander who tried to hold the muggers was shifted to hospital, later the police collect evidence to trace the muggers. The area was cordoned off to arrest the mobile snatchers.