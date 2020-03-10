Court acquits boy in fake case, CPO transfers corrupt cops

RAWALPINDI: The court not only acquitted a 20-year old boy in a fake case registered by Morgha Police Station but City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi also returned ‘bribe’ money of Rs120000 from corrupt police officials to victim boy.

The family of victim boy has strongly appreciated the role of court and CPO, Rawalpindi here on Monday on this step. The Civil Judge, Rawalpindi Rizwan Hanif Shaikh Monday has acquitted a 20-year-old boy in a fake case registered by Morgah Police Station.

While, the City Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas not only returned ‘bribe’ money to victim boy but transferred all corrupt police officials from Morgha Police Station. The corrupt police officials proved ‘guilty’ in inquiry and accepted to receive ‘bribe’ of Rs120000 from boy.

On February 21, some of corrupt police officials led by sub-inspector arrested an innocent boy of 20 named Usman Ghani and registered fake case.

The victim after getting the bail approached to the CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas to take action against Morgah Police officials, who not only snatched his Rs120000 but also tortured him physically. The CPO directed to return ‘bribe’ to the complainant and ordered an inquiry against the accused police officials involved in torturing and taking ‘bribe’. According to a statement of victim Usman Ghani given to the CPO, Morgah Police Station SI accompanied by six constables arrested him when he was unloading scrap at his shop in the limit of Rawat Police Station. Police officials tied his hands and eyes with a piece of cloth and brought him in the police station and physically tortured him, he said. He said that police officials demanded Rs500000 for his release otherwise they would register an FIR of dacoity, recovering ‘charas’ and also add terrorism sections.