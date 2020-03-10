Hindu community celebrates ‘Holi’ across Sindh

SUKKUR: The colourful festival of Hindu community ‘Holi’ was celebrated on Monday across Sindh. The festival with its various colourful events was celebrated in Umerkot, Mithi, Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Shahdatkot, Larkana, Gambat, Khairpur, Jacobabad and other cities of Sindh. The Hindu community gathered at their temples to perform religious rituals. The members of Hindu community, including Dr Dharam Pal, Dr Haresh and others said the men, women and children fully prepared to celebrate the festival in a befitting manner. Hindu leader Bhagwandas Jatiya said special prayers were offered, besides holding colourful events. Jatiya said the festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring and spreading love and compassion.