‘Pakistani women’s talent unparalleled’

LAHORE: Wife of Punjab Governor Begum Perveen Sarwar said that women are standing firm to protect their rights.

“We all together will have to play our role in making Pakistan as envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Those committing violence and injustice with women do not deserve any mercy,” she said while addressing a function held in connection with International Women’s Day organised by Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Ehsas Programme, and later talking to the media here at Children Library Complex (CLC) on Monday.

She also participated in a walk. Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar, PTI MPA Azma Kardar, Sarwat Shuja, CLC Chairperson Maryum Khokhar, BISP Director General Sagheer Ahmed Merani and a large number of women participated in the event.

Perveen Sarwar said that Pakistani women’s talent is unprecedented in the world, however, there was a need to further empower them, besides providing them employment. “I am glad the federal government is not only providing jobs to women but also overcoming their financial constraints through BISP and Ehsas Programme,” she added.

