PNCA to exhibit works of Saudi women artists

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold an exhibition today (Tuesday) here at the National Art Gallery in connection with the International Women's Day featuring the works of Saudi women artists.

The exhibition titled 'Weaving Threads' has been arranged in collaboration with Ministry of Culture and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to showcase the pioneering works of Saudi women artists for the first time in Pakistan.

The artists include Nouf Beydoun, Raeda Ashour, Nojoud Al Sudairi and Nora Al Issa whose works will be displayed depicting the creativity and skills of Saudi women to Pakistani people. The organisers said the event had been arranged to encourage Saudi women in their creative endeavors as well as to increase people to people contact between the two countries.