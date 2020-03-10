close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
I
INP
March 10, 2020

NAB seeks time

Lahore

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday sought time to submit reply on the PML-N leader Rana Mashhood’s plea for the removal of his name from Exit Control List (ECL). The Lahore High Court two-member bench heard Mashhood’s plea as he made the DG FIA and DG NAB Lahore respondent. During the hearing, NAB lawyer requested for more time. The court has adjourned the hearing for March 25.

