Music concert held at Alhamra

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) organised an instrumental music concert titled “Instrumental Fusion”.

The performers included renowned Zeyan Mohammad (guitarist), Ustad Shehbaz Hussian (tabla player) and Baqir Abbas (flute player). Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, Athar Ali Khan, said that the purpose of the programme was to promote classical and instrumental music and to entertain people. Alhamra’s platform is the great source of expression of beautiful Pakistani traditions. He said Alhamra Arts Council is introducing innovative programmes for people in language, music, theater and arts. In the field of music, youngster was learned more from the programme “Instrumental Fusion Music Concert” which organised by The Lahore Arts Council and Qalandar Art International. This event was attended by a large number of people.