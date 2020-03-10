close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

Music concert held at Alhamra

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) organised an instrumental music concert titled “Instrumental Fusion”.

The performers included renowned Zeyan Mohammad (guitarist), Ustad Shehbaz Hussian (tabla player) and Baqir Abbas (flute player). Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Alhamra, Athar Ali Khan, said that the purpose of the programme was to promote classical and instrumental music and to entertain people. Alhamra’s platform is the great source of expression of beautiful Pakistani traditions. He said Alhamra Arts Council is introducing innovative programmes for people in language, music, theater and arts. In the field of music, youngster was learned more from the programme “Instrumental Fusion Music Concert” which organised by The Lahore Arts Council and Qalandar Art International. This event was attended by a large number of people.

Latest News

More From Lahore