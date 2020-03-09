Zafar Mirza pays surprise visit to coronavirus unit at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: The PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza paid a surprise visit to the Coronavirus Isolation Room at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences here Sunday to review available facilities, to observe whether the required protocols are being adhered to, and to take stock of how any existing weaknesses can be addressed.

Dr. Zafar urged the paramedical staff and doctors on duty to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while handling patients who have acquired Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), and assured that all shortcomings will soon be overcome. He praised the hospital for establishing the isolation room within a tight deadline.

Dr. Zafar said, “Pakistan needs to plan and be prepared to handle a bigger influx of patients, should the need arise. As many as 289 people have thus far been tested for the disease, with only 6 confirmed cases. One of the patients has attained complete recovery and the other one admitted at PIMS is also showing great improvement.”

The SAPM said, the government is taking all possible measures to protect people from the virus, for which isolation rooms have been established in hospitals across all provinces as well as the federal capital.

“We are working with the provinces in a coordinated fashion for implementation of the National Action Plan on COVID-19,” he said, urging the public to follow preventive measures in order to remain protected.