Bilawal Bhutto can lead Aurat March: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will disclose names of wheat and sugar thieves in the current month.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid told a press conference held at Pakistan Railways headquarters here on Saturday that the PM will announce positive news about economy. He said that the government has planned privatising nine train services.

He outlined the profit generated by the railways this year as compared to the previous year.

“I took charge of the railways for the sake of ML-1. We are about to introduce a free-track policy,” he stated. He said there will be no railway crossing on the ML-1 track.

About the LNG case against PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he said: “Let him say what he wants to say, the verdict in the LNG case is due soon.”

The minister said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is not going to succeed in Punjab. “I don’t take his statements seriously,” he said. He said he did not take the issue of women march seriously. He said Bilawal can lead Aurat March.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be strengthened.

Commenting on PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Mr. Rasheed said he was Sharif’s friend. “Shehbaz Sharif says my illness, my choice.”

APP ADDS: To a question about any in-house change in the government, the minister said that these were just rumors and no in-house change was expecting.

To another question, he said that the money which had been spent on roads should have been spent on the railway track in previous 72 years. He said that Karachi Circular Railways would be operational if the finance and planning divisions gave money for this purpose.

Discussing the railways, he said that a new recruitment policy had been tabled in the cabinet for approval of 10,000 more employees of Scale 1 to 5 in the department.