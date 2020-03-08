Industrial associations warn street protests on perennial infrastructure woes

KARACHI: Trade associations closed ranks on Saturday to sensitise the government about the need of a long-term policy to resolve infrastructure woes in industrial areas, agreeing to go as far as street protests to raise voice against their perennial plights.

The joint declaration came in a meeting attended by representatives of all the key industrial associations, including Site, Korangi, Landhi, Federal B. Area, North Karachi, Bin Qasim, Site Superhighway associations of trade and industry and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The industry representatives agreed that the business and industrial community would vocally criticise the government and also come out on streets to lodge protests till the government meets all their demands, particularly those pertaining to improving the dilapidated infrastructure in all the industrial zones of the city and provision of uninterrupted gas, electricity and water supplies.

KCCI and all seven industrial town associations unanimously resolved in the meeting that the entire business and industrial community would not remain silent anymore and raise “strong one voice” under KCCI’s umbrella to address the issues unresolved for long due to sheer negligence of all three tiers of the government, including federal, provincial and local governments.

KCCI has around 22,000 members, including traders and industrialists. The industry representatives said the city is constantly being ignored despite its contribution of more than 70 percent in revenue to the exchequer.

KCCI President Agha Shahab said all industrial town associations must make collective efforts to fight for the rights of the entire business community.

“We will surely become an indispensable force but we all have to join hands in a larger interest of not just Karachi but the entire country,” Shahab said.

Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry President Abdullah Abid said a major issue is the lack of clear policy differentiating industries from traders and commercial importers and that creates a lot of problems for both the business segments. “It must be addressed in the next industrial policy.” Abid said it seems only textile and a few other sectors are getting attention, while the non-textile sectors are largely ignored, which is a basic reason behind depressed exports and ailing economy.

Abid advised interactive sessions to gather recommendations for a long-term industrial policy, which he said has to be implemented for at least 10 years under the vision 2030. Site Association and Industry President Suleman Chawla agreed to the long-term industrial policy. “KCCI, being the premier chamber and a strong voice of the entire business community, must take lead and take up the issues with the government on priority, while the entire business community remains united and fully supports KCCI’s decisions,” he said.

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry President Umer Rehan said all have to support each other and make collective efforts. “We will have to vocally, fearlessly and daringly speak the truth and exert pressure on the decision makers so that they could pay attention to our issues.”

Site Superhighway Association of Industries President said Shaheen Sarwana said the industrial policy under the vision 2030 must be devised in such a matter that it efficiently addresses the rising demand for water, electricity, gas and human resources for the next 10 years.

Bin Qasim Association of Trade and Industry President Naveed Shakoor said the government should start freight trains to facilitate smooth and cheaper flow of goods to the upcountry. “Conflicts over the axle load regime will continue while the road infrastructure of the country is not in a position to handle heavy-loaded trucks.”

Landhi Association of Trade and Industry President Riaz Ahmed also stressed the need for long-term planning in consultation with all industrial zones.

North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry Vice President Fawad Elahi said every year K-Electric (KE) resorts to load shedding from six to 12 and even up to 18 hours every day during Ramazan at all the industrial zones, “which terribly affects production and raises the cost of doing business”.

“We must take up this serious matter with KE and also Sindh government so that the industries don’t suffer this year,” Elahi said.

Pakistan Apparel Forum Chairman Jawed Bilwani said all the ills being faced by Karachi are only due to the fact that “we remained silent, allowed the situation to get worse”.

“It is going to worsen further in the days to come,” Bilwani said. “We will have to fight for our rights, come out on streets and hold protests until all our valid demands are met. This is the only way to seek government’s attention otherwise things will continue to get worst.”

Junaid Esmail, focal person of KCCI’s committee to maintain liaison with industrial town associations, emphasised the need to focus on particular issues first and timely raise voice to get them resolved.

“KCCI and all industrial town associations must work closely to compile a comprehensive document carrying recommendations for industrial policy as the government nowadays is in the process of outlining the industrial policy,” he said.

The participants agreed to deliberate on ways in meeting every month to convince the government to announce a pro-business industrial policy and pay special attention to all the issues in the city.