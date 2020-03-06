India announces support for Ghani govt

ISLAMABAD: While announcing its support for Ashraf Ghani government on Thursday India has claimed to be “an important stakeholder” in Afghanistan.

According to reports India said it was closely watching the situation in Afghanistan following signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States.

Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India will continue to extend all support to the government and the people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful and prosperous future.

After months of negotiations, the US and Taliban signed a landmark peace deal in Qatari capital Doha on Saturday, effectively drawing curtains on the United States' 18-year war in Afghanistan since 2001. "The deal has just been signed. We have noted that the entire political spectrum in Afghanistan has welcomed the opportunity for peace and stability," Kumar said when asked during a media briefing about the deal between the Taliban and the US. "We are all aware of what the agreement provides for. We are closely watching the situation," he added.

India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan as it had already spent around $2 billion in reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.