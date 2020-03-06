Australian man tasered in toilet paper scrap

SYDNEY: A fight over toilet roll ended with a man being tasered, Australian police said on Thursday, as coronavirus concerns drive panic buying.

Police were called to a store in the New South Wales town of Tamworth, about four hours drive north of Sydney, after the man allegedly lashed out and attacked another customer and a worker. Over 50 people have been confirmed to have the virus in Australia so far with the latest cases including an eight-month-old baby in Adelaide.

Coronavirus fears have triggered runs on several products, including hand sanitisers and face masks, with images of shoppers stacking trolleys with toilet rolls spreading on social media. A fiery truck crash in Brisbane on Wednesday night further fuelled concerns after it was revealed it to be carrying loo roll. But supermarkets and manufacturers urged calm, reassuring customers that deliveries were increasing to compensate for the demand.