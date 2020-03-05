Diagnosis of poultry diseases discussed

LAHORE:The Department of Pathology of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore in collaboration with Charles Louis Davis and Samuel Wesley Thompson DVM Foundation, United States of America (USA) arranged the second international three-day workshop on “Mechanism of Disease and Poultry Pathology” at City Campus on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Emeritus Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding session of the workshop and distributed certificates and shields among the participants and resource persons of the workshop. Prof Dr Corrie Brown from University of Georgia, USA, Senior Pathologist/Scientist Dr Tanja Zabka were the resource persons of workshop while Chairman Department of Pathology Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Dr Asim Mahmood Khan and a number of stakeholders/professionals from poultry industry, faculty members and postgraduate students attended.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said the workshop provided a golden opportunity to faculty and student to learn the latest knowledge and skills about poultry pathology from international experts. He urged the participants to apply in the field the knowledge which learnt during the workshop and also share the same with fellow professional and students. He advised the participants to build linkages with national and international experts and professionals through social media and exchange their knowledge and skills. He assured the organisers of his support for such useful activities for capacity building and skills enhancement of professionals.

The workshop focused on the pathogenesis of disease in various body systems, ending with case-based reviews of specific poultry diseases to include mechanisms and pathogenesis.

Various aspects related to understanding of the basic mechanisms in disease development, identification and description of gross and microscopic lesions and establishing diagnosis of a disease condition were covered during the workshop. Experts delivered lectures on introduction, fundamental principles of gross pathology, disturbance of circulation, cell injury and necrosis, inflammation and inflammatory cell identification, disturbance of growth, review of packaging and report writing and poultry disease scenarios, etc.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar has said the commission has solved over 5,100 complaints since the PTI-led government came in power.

“The rate of the addressing the complaints was 37 per cent when I took the charge of my office. The rate has gone to 57 pc now due to the teamwork of OPC staff.”

He stated this while talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis from the UK in his office here on Wednesday.

People living abroad have great admiration for Prime Minister Imran Khan, therefore, the foreign direct investment and remittances have increased which is an ample example of the trust that overseas Pakistanis have in the prime minister’s leadership. Right from the beginning of PTI-led government, Overseas Pakistanis have been the main focus of the government policies.

A large number of Pakistanis living abroad belong to Punjab. The OPC Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmad Buzdar has taken concrete steps to give relief to the Pakistani expatriates.