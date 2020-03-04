NAB okays reference against KMC officials

The National Accountability Bureau Karachi (NAB) approved a reference against officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and others.

The spokesman for the NAB Karachi said the bureau had accorded approval to filing a reference in an accountability court against KMC officials and others regarding the illegal allotment of two plots (Nos. A6/1 & 8/1-A) in Clifton.

The reference was filed after getting approval from the NAB Headquarters, Islamabad. Among the accused are a former director of the KMC (who died recently) and three private persons. The accused persons allegedly misused their authority and illegally allotted the two plots owned by the Sindh government. They in connivance with each other made fake and factitious title documents of the plots and leased them out o private persons.

The investigations have further revealed that based on the prevailing market rate, the accused persons caused a loss of Rs300 million to the national exchequer. Further investigations are underway.