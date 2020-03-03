Indian rhetoric, aggressive actions threaten peace: Imran Khan

RAWALPINDI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday highlighted the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), as Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, called on him here.

The prime minister highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by the Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground. During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Imran stressed the importance of international community, including the Muslim world, playing its role in preventing the ongoing atrocities and promoting a peaceful solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. In this regard, Saudi Arabia’s role as an important OIC member was also discussed.

The prime minister also highlightedIndia’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and underscored that the Indian government was engaged in systematic efforts to discriminate against, marginalize and disenfranchise minorities, particularly Muslims.

The recent targeted killings of Muslims in New Delhi and desecration of their places of worship is a matter of grave concern not only for the Muslim world, but also for the international community.

The prime minister underlined that the RSS-inspired BJP government’s “Hindutva” ideology was squeezing the Kashmiris in IOJ&K on the one hand and India’s minorities on the other hand, which needed to be prevented by the world community.

Welcoming the Saudi Deputy Minister of Defence, the prime minister underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the grass-roots level.

The prime minister recalled the historic visit of Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan in 2019, and Saudi Arabia’s strong economic support for Pakistan particularly at the time of economic challenges.

He appreciated the growing economic ties between the two countries and the Saudi commitment for investments in diverse sectors.

The Saudi deputy minister of defence conveyed cordial greetings of the Saudi leadership to the prime minister and their deep appreciation of the role being played by Pakistan for regional peace and stability including in the Middle East.

Underscoring the importance of the “strategic relationship” between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the Saudi deputy minister of defence conveyed the firm commitment of the Saudi leadership to the further deepening of fraternal ties and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia Monday extended full support to Pakistan in its efforts for peace in the region.

Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, extended full support to Pakistan’s peace efforts in the region during his meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), at the GHQ here.

Crucial support for Pakistan from Saudi Arabia was received a couple of days after signing the US-Taliban peace deal in Qatar thanks to painstaking efforts by Pakistan.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including Training Exchange Program and overall regional security situation including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They agreed that both countries shared great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of brotherhood which was being transformed into an enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Army and thanked for the assistance provided, especially towards training of Royal Saudi Armed Forces both in Pakistan as well as in Saudi Arabia through bilateral training cooperation.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for acknowledging Pakistan Army’s achievements in the war against terrorism, sacrifices and contribution for regional peace and stability.

Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Deputy Minister of Defence, KSA was accompanied by a high level delegation including General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged Al-rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS), KSA and Major General (Engineer), Talal Abdullah Alotaibi, Military Advisor to HRH Minister of Defence KSA. Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour.