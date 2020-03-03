Shahbaz wants probe into 100pc hike in fuel levy

LONDON: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for increasing the petroleum levy by 106 per cent and demanded that the “looting of billions” from people must be subjected to a parliamentary investigation.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president lambasted the government for increasing the petroleum surcharge by 106 per cent. He also demanded an investigation into why petroleum prices were decreased by only Rs 5, when the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) recommended a reduction of Rs 12.04.

The former Punjab chief minister further said the government “cannot claim to speak for the poor after looting more than Rs 10 billion under the garb of petroleum levy”. “The overcharging of diesel by Rs 25, petrol by Rs 19 and increase in the levy of kerosene oil by 105.5 per cent is a draconian act,” he added.