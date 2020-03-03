BoP, PSPA extend partnership

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) has signed an agreement with Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA) for the continuation of financial inclusion services for the citizens of Punjab, a statement said.

Under the partnership BoP is providing its branchless banking services to Punjab government’s social grant projects designed for the uplifting of underprivileged segment of society.

Both parties under the earlier signed agreement launched three different social grant programs enabling almost 600,000 registered beneficiaries to be facilitated through quarterly disbursements.

Under the new agreement BOP will continue to provide financial services for existing and upcoming social grant schemes under the ambit of PM’s Ehsas Program, for which an agreement signing ceremony was held on February 26, 2020. The agreement was signed by Shahinshah Faisal Azim, chief executive officer of PSPA and Waqas Anis, head digital banking BoP.