Thiem moves past Federer

PARIS: He may still be waiting to join the ‘Big Three’ as a Grand Slam winner, but at least Dominic Thiem now has the consolation of breaking the stranglehold on the rankings enjoyed by Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

On Monday, Australian Open runner-up Thiem reached a career high of three in the world, knocking Federer down a spot. Latest ATP rankings: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,220 points, 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,850, 3. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,045 (+1), 4. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,630 (-1), 5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,890, 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,745, 7, Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,630, 8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,860, 9. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,860, 10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555

Latest WTA rankings: 1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 8,717 points, 2. Simona Halep (ROU) 6,076, 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,205, 4. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,555, 5. Sofia Kenin (USA) 4,365, 6. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,335, 7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,301, 8. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 4,010 (+1), 9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,915 (-1), 10. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 3,625.