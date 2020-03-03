Commerce Ministry, TDAP organises seminar on Pak, China Free Trade Agreement

QUETTA: The Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized an awareness seminar on the second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement a local hotel in Quetta.

The seminar was one of the many from a series of seminars being organized by the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP across the country to disseminate the trade and export opportunities arising out of CPFTA-II, which has become operational from 1st January, 2020.

A large number of business persons from QCCI, Chamber of small traders and small industry, Women chamber of commerce and industry, and major trade associations of Dry fruit, Mines and minerals, Fresh fruit and vegetables and jewellery of this region attended the seminar.

Vice President of QCCI and President chamber of Small traders and small industry thanked all the guests and provided in-depth introduction of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI)

Dr. Muhammad Hamid Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad welcomed the distinguished guests.